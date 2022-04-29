Helping hand for Anzacs

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Eight women from Dandenong RSL were in Melbourne on Friday 22 April raising money for the RSL Welfare Patriotic Fund.

The Africans, mature-aged women, have been involved in the RSL since 2019, when President John Feehan responded to a remark from one of them saying it was a pity they could not be involved in the RSL.

They have been limited since then due to the pandemic, with few informal lunches and conversations forming their primary involvement but have felt welcomed and accepted.

With people getting out and about again, Wudad Salim said the Africans were keen to show their gratitude towards the RSL.

“Selling the badges was the least we could do to help the veterans: it is us paying respect so if they need any additional help for community activities we are more than happy to help,” Ms Salim said.

Coming from a region of Africa plagued by war has contributed to Ms Salim’s gratitude.

Her involvement in the RSL has taught her societal values, such as democracy that soldiers have worked hard to protect, supersede cultural and linguistic differences.

The RSL has helped further integrate the women into society by allowing them to learn more about Australia’s history.

“It’s not something you can ignore when you go to Anzac Day ceremonies on public holidays,” she added.

“You go to watch and then you start understanding their speech, what it’s about, how it relates to your life and how you give meaning to it and slowly you start processing the information and realise it is so important.”

A day club is being established for Africans at the Dandenong RSL to allow relationships to be formed.

Mr Meehan said the interest from the Africans reflected Dandenong’s demographic.

“We’re not going out to be multicultural but we live in a multicultural society so inevitably these things will happen and we welcomed that organic development because Australia has to make the most of people who come here,” he said.