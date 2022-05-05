Candidates cool in EV support

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Minor parties in the seat of Isaacs are rejecting the Greater Dandenong City Council’s advocacy for the expansion of electric vehicles (EV) and chargers.

Council is advocating for funding assistance towards council purchasing EVs and the installation of chargers across the municipality to help society overcome range anxiety to increase the uptake of EVs.

One Nation candidate Boris Sokiransky does not support funding going towards electric vehicles or chargers and Liberal Democrats candidate Sarah O’Donnell said she did not have a stance on the issue.

Scott McCamish, candidate for the United Australia Party did not provide an answer as he could not commit funding at the time he was contacted.

Greens candidate Alex Breskin outlined the Greens policy in relation to EVs.

“Our plan is to get electric vehicles on the roads and the infrastructure to support them,” Mr Breskin said.

“We have to speed up their affordability…so we will introduce a rebate scheme to do so of up to 20 per cent of the vehicle cost, or 30 per cent if the vehicle is Australian made.

“In addition, we will also give people an opportunity to utilise the First EV Loan to finance their vehicle of up to $50,000.

“We will install 30,000 non-proprietary fast chargers at critical points across the country, ensuring that everyone will have access to the electric vehicle revolution.”

The Isaacs electorate includes Dandenong South, Keysborough, and parts of Dandenong.

City of Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad, who ran as Greens candidate in the seat of Bruce at the 2019 federal election, said EV chargers were crucial to increase EV uptake.

“It’s extremely difficult to find a charger, particularly a fast charger in Greater Dandenong – that’s why it is critical that council put chargers in and advocate for federal funding,” Cr Garad said.

“It’s [like] the chicken and the egg: if you were buying a petrol car and there were no petrol stations, clearly there is a problem.

“[People] can charge [their] cars at home but time is of essence.”

“Range anxiety is a real thing so it is important we have them in the right places that are safe and accessible so [people] don’t have to go to dark and out of the way places.”

Sitting Labor member Mark Dreyfus, Liberal candidate Robbie Beaton and Animal Justice Party candidate Alix Livingstone did not provide a response by deadline.