Search for missing woman

Police members and SES volunteers are ramping up the search for a woman and her dog missing for more than 24 hours.

Cara, 30, was last seen on a morning walk at a Somerset Drive address in Dandenong North early on Tuesday 31 May, Victoria Police say.

She is believed to be with her white Maltese-poodle cross, Holly, who was wearing a pink collar and red lead.

They usually walk in the Tirhatuan Park area, police say.

Local police members, as well as the Air Wing and Search and Rescue Squad, and SES volunteers were in search for the pair in the Tirhatuan Park area.

Cara is described as Caucasian with a medium build, about 170 centimetres with dark brown hair and green eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a beige cardigan and blue multi-coloured tights.

Any information to Dandenong police station on 9767 7444.