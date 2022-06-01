Update: Cara found safe

A missing 30-year-old Dandenong North woman has been found safe after a desperate 24-hour search.

Police members and SES volunteers had ramped up the search this afternoon for Cara and her dog who were both missing since embarking on a morning walk from Somerset Drive early on Tuesday 31 May.

She was with her white Maltese-poodle cross, Holly, who was wearing a pink collar and red lead.

They usually walk in the Tirhatuan Park area, police say.

With last night’s chilly temperatures, local police members, as well as the Air Wing and Search and Rescue Squad, and SES volunteers frantically searched for the pair in the Tirhatuan Park area.