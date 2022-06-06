Pedestrian critical after struck by car

A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a car on Princes Highway, Noble Park.

The unidentified man was crossing at traffic lights near Chandler Road when struck by a car travelling west about 11am, police say.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the silver Mazda sedan stopped immediately at the scene.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers are investigating.

Any information or dash-cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au