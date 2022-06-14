Court for burglar

A 31-year-old man faced court on Monday 13 June following an aggravated burglary and extensive criminal damage at a Dandenong shopping centre the previous night.

It is alleged the man broke into a shopping centre on McCrae Street before smashing glass doors and windows of a number of stores with a hammer, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage about 10.25pm.

Police responded to the incident and arrested the man at the scene.

Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a 31-year-old Dandenong man with aggravated burglary, 13 counts of criminal damage and one count of committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

He has been remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.