Floodplains cemetery scrapped

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust has abandoned its controversial proposal for a cemetery on Dandenong Creek flood-plains.

In a statement, the SMCT said it had “listened to the community” about the proposed site at 1564 Heatherton Road, Dandenong.

“As part of considering its merits it has decided not to proceed with this site.”

The SCMT stated it would continuing to look at alternative sites in Melbourne’s South East for a new memorial park.

It was the only way to meet the region’s forecast needs, with Springvale Botanical Cemetery and Bunurong Memorial Park “nearing capacity” in “just over a decade”.

“SMCT has actively been looking at sites that meet its needs for the new Memorial Park.

“This includes enough land, for both burial and memorial needs; a significant proportion for green open space for community use and providing for the conservation values in keeping with SMCT’s values and community expectations.

“When a site is at the stage of consideration for purchase it will be subject to a community consultation and environmental and planning approvals.

“SMCT will keep the community updated.”

Recently, the SMCT said there were “limited” alternative sites to Heatherton Road.

Greater Dandenong Council and residents had voiced strong opposition to the Dandenong wetlands proposal since it surfaced in February.

Concerns included the loss of open space, environmental impacts and flood risks.

Mayor Jim Memeti said the outcome was expected, once the site’s owner Melbourne Water appeared to not support the plan.

“The community was against the proposal, the council was against the proposal, and I think the right decision was made not to proceed with it.”

Councillor Rhonda Garad said it was a “victory for the little people”.

“This is what can happen when the community and the council is aligned and speak up.

“From the get-go, this (proposal) was clearly not a good idea from any perspective.”