Funding for Headspace

Young people across the nation will soon benefit from additional access to mental health support at 57 headspace centres around Australia.

The Australian Government will provide $27 million for measures to reduce wait times at 31 headspace centres, and $17 million to improve buildings and equipment at 38 headspace centres.

Funds will be used for renovation, refurbishment, extension and relocation of premises, and ICT upgrades. Demand management grants will be used to increase young people’s access to care, including additional staff, the introduction of group sessions, and brief intervention and single session therapy.

Minister for Health, Mark Butler emphasised the significance of the funding.

“This funding is welcome news for teenagers and young adults aged 12 to 25 years, and their families and communities,” Minister Butler said.

“Sadly, the need for youth mental health services has risen in recent years, and COVID-19 added considerably to this as young people had their lives and plans disrupted.”

Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, Emma McBride said demand for mental health support has surged during the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is often described as a shadow pandemic, with many young people experiencing mental ill-health for the first time,” Assistant Minister McBride said.

“In Australia, half of all adult mental health challenges emerge before the age of 14 so it’s vital to give young people the support they need.

“These grants will make a difference to thousands of young Australians by giving them better access to a trusted support service like headspace.”

The Dandenong, Narre Warren and Pakenham headspace services are among those to receive funding.