‘Erratic’ driver’s crash spree in Noble Park

An erratic driver has damaged several parked cars and then crashed into a police car during an attempted intercept in Noble Park’s CBD, police say.

Members of the public had tried to stop the driver in a black Holden sedan after he allegedly struck parked cars at a 7-11 store on the corner of Douglas Street and Heatherton Road about 6pm on Tuesday 26 July.

Police were called and tried to intercept the sedan in what they described as a “very low speed pursuit” in the adjoining Coles supermarket car park and Heatherton Road.

The driver then collided with another police car on its way to assist on Heatherton Road, which caused the man’s Holden to stop against a tree.

Police say they were forced to smash the car’s window and deploy OC spray to extract and subdue the driver.

There were no injuries during the series of crashes, according to police.

The man in his 40’s from Murrumbeena was arrested, and is expected to be interviewed and charged.

Any information from witnesses and drivers of the damaged cars to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.