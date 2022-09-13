Trio bailed on pokies laundering charges

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Three people have been bailed after being charged by Australian Federal Police over an alleged money-laundering syndicate involving winning cheques from poker machines in Greater Dandenong.

Tram Ngoc Tran, 49, of Springvale South, and Noble Park pair Lan Huong Lam, 61, and Xuan Huynh, 63, faced Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 8 September.

They were each charged with engaging in conduct with general crime proceeds valued at $1 million or more.

A prosecutor told the court that he sought 12 weeks to submit a hand-up brief of evidence due to the “volume” of CCTV footage at two gaming venues.

One of the trio was at a gaming venue for about 12 hours a day, the other two about six hours a day each for the past 10 months.

One of the venues had 40 CCTV cameras, the other about 30.

So far the CCTV footage spanned 28 days, the prosecutor said.

Bank warrants were also yet to be executed, including for CCTV footage at “various banks”.

On 6 September, AFP officers raided the Springvale Greyhounds gaming venue and two homes in Springvale South and Noble Park.

Officers allegedly seized more than $170,000 in cash and gold bullions in the Springvale South house.

Money was found hidden under plywood in the bedroom, according to the AFP.

The syndicate allegedly laundered millions of dollars in illicit cash at the Springvale Greyhounds venue by paying patrons to sign-over their jackpot cheques from gaming machines.

The cheques would be issued in the name of a syndicate member, and deposited into a bank as purportedly legitimate gambling winnings.

The arrests were part of a 12-month investigation led by the AFP.

It was sparked by reports and intelligence from AUSTRAC and the Victorian Gambling & Casino Control Commission. National Australia Bank also assisted.

VGCCC intelligence allegedly revealed the Sandown Greyhounds gaming venue issued an “abnormally high” number of cheques between November 2021 and June 2022.

In that time, about 73 per cent of the cheques – valued at $4.7 million – were issued to a group of patrons suspected of being part of the laundering scheme.

The VGCCC investigation into the venue and staff was ongoing, AFP stated.

AFP Acting Assistant Commissioner Raegan Stewart said money laundering was the “backbone” of organised crime.

“Money is the sole reason organised crime exists and targeting how these groups get their ill-gotten profits into legitimate financial systems is a key priority for the AFP,” Act Asst Comm Stewart said.

“Licensed clubs and gaming venues should already be on notice that they are a significant risk for money laundering activities, and are often misused by individuals for criminal intent.

“Police target those seeking to profit from selling drugs or stealing from law-abiding citizens, but venues are reminded they cannot turn a blind eye to criminal activity – the risk and consequences for our communities are too high.”

VGCCC chief executive Annette Kimmitt said the agency uncovered the syndicate through data intelligence and referred the matter to the AFP and AUSTRAC.

Penalties for a venue or its staff range from fines to licence cancellation.

“Today we put the whole gambling industry on notice,” Ms Kimmitt said.

Ms Tran, Ms Lam and Mr Huynh were bailed to appear at a committal mention at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 16 February 2023.

As part of their conditions, they are banned from gaming venues.