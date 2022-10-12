Wellsprings wins hearts and minds

Wellsprings for Women held a very successful fundraising event on Thursday 6 October at Springvale City Hall.

The proceeds from the event will be used to meet the needs of clients in the Women’s Support Program which assist migrant and refugee women experiencing family violence.

Established by women for women, Wellsprings respond to the needs of women in Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia, it provides a safe place for women to thrive through their services, support and programs to improve education and health free of violence.

“It was our best fundraiser despite the fact the numbers were down from previous years,” Wellsprings for Women chief executive Dalal Smiley said.

“But with the support of Greater Dandenong Council, the mayor Jim Memeti and other councillors, we managed to achieve a very good outcome.”

The event was MC’d by the keynote speaker, TV and Radio celebrity Jo Stanley who was also the Australian of the Year in 2015.

Family violence prevention campaigner, Rosie Batty, delivered a compelling address on the importance of continuing the work started by the Royal Commission Inquiry into Family Violence, by ensuring that all women such as migrant and refugee women are not left behind and that all services addressing family violence are accessible and inclusive.

Local MPs Lee Tarlamis and Minister Gabrielle Williams also attended.

“We are grateful to the generosity of all who attended and supported our event. Huge thanks go to Greater Dandenong Council for their financial support, and the contributions that made this event a huge success,” Ms Smiley said.

The catering for the fundraiser was by Wellsprings’ Social Enterprise, Cultural Cuisines which provided a feast of delicious dishes enjoyed by everyone.