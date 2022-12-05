Inked in Dandy

By Sahar Foladi

A unique tattoo exhibition was held in Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, to celebrate tattoo as an art form.

What was known to be taboo is now a mainstream presence which signals a cultural shift towards acceptance.

The exhibition was open to the public on Tuesday 29 November from 5:30-7:30pm.

Greater Dandenong mayor, Eden Foster was at the opening of the exhibition.

“There was a time when tattoos were hidden, and now tattoo artists and tattoo parlours are found in every suburb. They are thriving businesses, and those adorned with tattoos wear them with pride.”

“This exhibition celebrates the artistry of tattoos, and highlights the art form’s acceptance in mainstream society,” Cr Foster said.

The exhibition highlights the fluidity of creative practice as an art form and showcases the people of the community, their tattoos and the local artists through photography.

The exhibition was put together with tattooed models, Elyce Morison and Shane Von Dort shot by Bronwyn Watson and Tommy Kuo.

Ms Watson picked up photography in 2014 when she was in University and as a tattooed person herself, she says she’s been obsessed with it since she was a teenager.

“I grew up listening to punk music, playing video games and I have tattoos myself, so it was cool to see what other people had on their skins.

“I just feel like tattoos don’t make up your personality, but it’s sort of an addition to your personality,” Ms Watson said.

At this modern age, designs are carefully selected to symbolise the unique narratives of individuals to provide a living documentation.

Ms Morison said, “I’ve always loved art, and different forms of it. If it wasn’t for the cost (and pain) I’d be covered.

“I often get asked ‘won’t you regret them when you’re older’. My response, there are a lot of other things I can regret, but this won’t be one of them.”

Photographer, Ms Watson said she was very happy and satisfied with the results of the exhibition.

“I was really happy with how it all came together. I really like how my style and Tommy style are so different you’ve got a contrast of different styles.

The unique art form, presented through new ways was nerve-wrecking for the Ms Watson and achieving that was the highlight for her.

“We do get a bit nervous when you portraying someone and making it work with their likeness, you want to make sure that you do a good job and they like the finished product.

“My highlight was seeing my models reaction to themselves and their finished artwork, they really liked how they were portrayed,” Ms Watson said.