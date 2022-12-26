Holiday treat for all

By Sahar Foladi

South East Leisure (SEL) has announced a trial of free access to Noble Park Aquatic Centre (NPAC) waterslide for everyone starting from 24 December.

The waterslide operating hours will be from 11am to 5pm throughout the school holidays on days forecasted to be 28 degrees Celsius or above.

South-East Leisure CEO, John Clark said it’s highly likely that they’ll continue to offer the waterslide free of charge following the trial period.

“The trial will run until end of March 2023. A decision will be made following this period as to whether the slide will remain free ongoing,” Mr Clark said.

During the trial the following points are considered, whether the free waterslide has a positive impact on the accessibility of the facility to City of Greater Dandenong community, the financial implication of removing the fee of the waterslide and the increase in slide usage.

NPAC has recommended checking the availability of the waterslide by contacting them as operating hours may be impacted due to staff limitations.

NPAC also have their new 24 hour state of art gym and group fitness starting on 25 January 2023.

The gym includes latest electronic, pin-loaded and free weight equipment, cardio equipment with computerised screens, iPhone and USB attachments, sound system and plasma screens and designated functional training space.

NPAC also have an exciting LES MILLS virtual fitness coming in 2023. It consists of different programs to choose from including high and low intensity.