How to tell someone is having a stroke

If you or someone you know was having a stroke, would you know?

The Stroke Foundation recommends using the F.A.S.T test which is an easy way to remember the most common signs of strokes.

The test involves asking these simple questions:

-Face: Check their face. Has their mouth drooped?

-Arms: Can they lift both arms?

-Speech: Is their speech slurred? Do they understand you?

-Time: Is critical. If you see any of these signs, call triple-0 straight away.

Facial weakness, arm weakness and difficulty with speech are the most common symptoms or signs of a stroke.

Other signs include dizziness, loss of vision, headache and difficulty swallowing.

Sometimes the signs disappear within a short time, such as a few minutes. When this happens, it may be a transient ischaemic attack (TIA). After a TIA, your risk of stroke is higher. Stroke can lead to death or disability. A TIA is a warning that you may have a stroke and an opportunity to prevent this from happening.

If you or someone else experiences the signs of stroke, no matter how long they last, call 000 immediately.