Be aware of level crossings this summer

If you are heading regional these holidays, drivers are being reminded to stay alert and always stop when flashing lights activate at rail crossings.

The state government is removing 110 level crossings across the state and continues to upgrade crossings, including fitting boom barriers and flashing lights and bells to regional crossings and automatic gates, electromagnetic latches, new fencing and other improvements at pedestrian crossings.

Drivers travelling to regional Victoria are urged to reacquaint themselves with the advance warning signals and rules around regional rail crossings and avoid putting their own lives – and the lives of others – at risk.

Red flashing lights and warning bells are in place across the state and when these lights are activated, drivers must not enter the crossing or attempt to cross under any circumstances.

In the five years to 2022, there were 63 reported incidents at flashing light crossings on the regional rail and freight networks including four serious collisions where two people were injured.

Drivers from regional areas are also being urged not to be complacent around crossings, even if they think they are familiar with the timetabling and traffic at each crossing.

“While people are out exploring Victoria we want everyone to experience all that the state has to offer without putting themselves or others at risk,” minister for public transport Ben Carroll said.

“The message is simple – if you see the red flashing lights and hear the warning sounds at a level crossing, you stop.”

A major level crossing crash can have wide-reaching effects on emergency services, train drivers, passengers, their loved ones and the community and affecting passenger and freight services right across the network.

The government is running a campaign across radio, cinema, petrol stations, newspapers and social media over the coming weeks, reminding drivers to stop and stay alert at regional crossings and helping to ensure that everyone has a safe summer on Victoria’s roads.

Motorists face fines as much as $3698 as well as the loss of four demerit points if they are caught not stopping when they should at railway crossings.

The Regional Rail Revival program is improving train detection technology at more than 160 regional level crossings, including upgrading 70 of them to full boom barrier protection with flashing lights and bells. Many of these crossings previously only had Stop or Give-Way signs.