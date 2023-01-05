Dandenong South blanketed in smoke

A fire broke out on 3 January in a waste management facility in Thomas Murrell Crescent Dandenong South.

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) and CFA responded to the incident just after 6am following multiple calls made to triple zero.

The smoke from the fire blanketed Dandenong South with thick black smoke.

According to FRV there were 19 appliances at the scene and the fire was under control by 9:02am.

Heavy machinery was used to pull the smouldering rubbish apart. Four big hoses were used from the sides and two from above.

The facility is 20×20 metres with 4 metres in height and just before the fire a truck had dumped another load.

Commander Paul Summons told Seven News they’re investigating the cause and don’t have any suspicions at this stage.

“The fact that it was a deep seated fire and access issues made it a little bit difficult to contain,” Mr Summons said.

According to Seven News, there were more than 55 fire fighters who worked for two hours to bring down the fire.

Paramedics were also on site to monitor the fire fighters who were up close but none were injured.