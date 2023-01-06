Looking out for culturally diverse artists

Boite is on a hunt for culturally diverse solo artists for their portfolio project for 2023.

The Boite is Victoria’s iconic multicultural music organisation. Founded in 1979, they support excellent artists from diverse cultural communities, promoting cultural understanding through the dynamic presentation of unique cultural experiences, and nurturing creativity, collaboration, access to and active participation in the arts.

The Boite’s Portfolio Project is a professional development program designed to empower and give creative and networking opportunities, resources, skills and assets for emerging culturally diverse musicians in Melbourne.

Who can apply?

Culturally diverse solo artists, duos and bands are invited to apply and will need to be available throughout March until July 2023.

There are 15 places available in this exciting program. If you are applying on behalf of band/ensemble, at least one member must be of culturally diverse background. Applications Close 10 February 2023.

What is involved?

The program includes mentorship sessions, workshops in industry skills (marketing, promotion, management) and will provide several performance opportunities. Each participant will be paired up with an established music industry professional who will be their mentor. The mentor will give advice, suggestions and guidance to the participant over the course of 5 sessions.

The Portfolio Project will consist of 4 phases; passport, suitcase, lounge and flight.

Passport

· 1 x Electronic Press Kit with Professional Photos, Professional Performance Footage

· 1 x Music Victoria Essentials membership and The Boite Artist/Ensemble Membership

Suitcase

· Mentorship – Each participant will be paired up with an established music industry professional who will be their mentor. The mentor will give advice, suggestions and guidance to the participant over the course of 5 sessions.

· Promotional and audience development activities like smaller showcase events, radio appearances and print editorials

Lounge will see participants be given professional introductions and networking opportunities.

Flight will see ticketed concerts, celebrating the achievements of the project, with targeted invitations sent to key industry players

To apply, visit The Boite’s website: www.boite.com.au/portfolio2023

