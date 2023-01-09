20 youths arrested

Eight youths have been remanded and a further 12 arrested across Melbourne’s south-east and eastern suburbs following a string of property and vehicle crimes.

As part of Operation Alliance, detectives from the Southern Metro Crime Team (SMRCT) and the Dandenong based Youth Gang Team joined forces between Friday 30 December and Tuesday 3 January.

Detectives allege the 20 youths were involved in 61 incidents between 23 December – 3 January, including aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, burglary and attempted aggravated burglary.

The incidents occurred across Melbourne’s southeast and eastern suburbs including Officer, Balwyn North, Balwyn, Surrey Hills, Glen Waverley, Wantirna South, Scoresby, Malvern, Malvern East, Mt Eliza, Mulgrave, Heathmont, Bayswater, Ashwood, Aspendale Gardens, Waterways, Heatherton, Brighton East, Glen Iris, and Cheltenham.

As a result of the arrests, 21 stolen cars have been recovered from 17 addresses.

Of the 20 arrested, eight youths were remanded to appear before a children’s court at later dates including:

A 14-year-old boy charged with assault, affray, false imprisonment, attempted aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, burglary, theft, robbery, criminal damage, obtain property by deception, unlicensed driving, handle stolen goods, and commit an indictable offence while on bail.

A 13-year-old boy charged with assault, affray, false imprisonment, aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, theft, burglary, robbery, criminal damage, and commit an indictable offence while on bail.

A 15-year-old boy charged with false imprisonment, theft of motor vehicle, robbery, burglary, and commit indictable offence while on bail.

A 12-year-old boy charged with false imprisonment, theft of motor vehicle, burglary, robbery, theft, obtain property by deception, and commit an indictable offence while on bail.

A 15-year-old girl charged with theft of motor vehicle, theft, burglary, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, unlicensed driving, fail to stop on police direction, drive at speed dangerous, and commit an indictable offence while on bail.

Three 15-year-old boys charged with theft of motor vehicle, theft, and commit an indictable offence while on bail while one of them was also charged with criminal damage and assault.

A further seven youths were bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date including:

A 14-year-old boy charged with assault, affray, aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, theft, burglary, trespass, criminal damage and commit an indictable offence while on bail.

A 13-year-old boy charged with attempted aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle and handle stolen goods.

A 15-year-old boy charged with false imprisonment, burglary, robbery, and commit an indictable offence while on bail.

A 15-year-old boy charged with theft of motor vehicle, burglary, theft, unlicensed driving, and commit an indictable offence while on bail.

Three 15-year-old boy charged with theft of motor vehicle and one of them commit an indictable offence while on bail.

Five youths were arrested and interviewed at the Dandenong Police Station before being released pending summons.