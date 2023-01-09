Expect traffic delays through Cranbourne

Significant detours will be in place through Cranbourne during summer, as major works take place over six weeks as part of the Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road Upgrade.

The intersection at Thompsons Road is closed to all traffic from 12am Monday 9 January to 7am Monday 13 February.

Motorists are urged to allow up to 20 minutes extra during peak times when using detours including Clyde Road, Greaves Road, the Princes Highway, Hallam Road, the South Gippsland Highway and Sladen Street.

Access to Springhill Shopping Centre, McDonalds and the APCO service station will be maintained throughout the works. The BP service station will be closed for the duration of the works.

During this closure, crews will complete five months of work in six weeks, removing the existing roundabout and constructing the new signalised intersection, and building new paths for pedestrians and cyclists.

Following this period of works, one lane will open in each direction of Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road, while two lanes will open in each direction of Thompsons Road. All lanes will re-open by Monday 20 February.

The Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road Upgrade will replace roundabouts with traffic lights at Thompsons Road and Berwick-Cranbourne Road, add lanes and upgrade intersections, and add new traffic lights at the South Gippsland Highway, Majestic Boulevard and Lyall Street, reducing traffic on High Street and improving travel through Cranbourne, authorities said.

Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.