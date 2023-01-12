Hope in 2023

Thich Thien Tam

“Hope” is important because it brings fruit to our thoughts and therefore to our present moment.

The awareness of hope creates sunshine in our lives and makes us wake up every day with a smile. Let the sun shine, let the wind blow, let us embrace the present moment, let us be who we are . . . let us hold on to hope for ourselves and for all. Life offers us many more opportunities and possibilities than we think.

This year 2023, the month of January welcomes both the beginning of the Lunar and Solar calendars.

Let us hope that Nations will celebrate a Happy New Year with a sincere hope for peace and harmony.