Media man mourned

Media industry stalwart and pre-eminent Pakenham citizen Ian Thomas has died, aged 88.

Fittingly for a man so hard-working and dedicated to the task at hand, he departed with his boots on.

Ian was found collapsed near his tractor on the Pakenham property he shared with wife Dorothy. He had always joked that the perfect way to die would be aboard his trusty and much-loved Massey Ferguson.

Ian was the third generation of his family to run what is now Star News Group and was heavily involved in his local community over many years.

He received a Medal of the Order of Australia in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2002 for services to the newspaper industry and the community.

Ian was born on 9 October 1934 and was educated at Pakenham State School No 1357 and Dandenong High School. He left school in 1950, having completed his Leaving Certificate (Year 11) and was told he had two choices – join the family business or work in a bank. He chose the first option.

In 1945 Ian’s grandfather, Albert Thomas, died. Ian joined the staff in 1951, one of only three members of the team. He attended Melbourne Printing College in Latrobe Street every Monday and put into practice what he had learned during the week.

Ian took the helm with the death of his father Herb Thomas in 1979 and was joined by Dorothy, who left her teaching job at the consolidated school to become editor.

Their son Paul, the current owner and managing director, joined the company in 1992 and Ian’s mother Florrie also worked in the business, proof reading up until 1998, aged 91.

Ian retired as managing director in December 1999 after 49 years of active involvement in the newspaper industry and stayed on for a few years after that as a director.

He was a member of the Victorian Country Press Association executive committee for 21 years and, when serving as president in 1989-90, committed to visiting all 90 VCPA members across the state.

Ian is a life committeeman of the Pakenham and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society and served as president in 1997-98. He was a prominent member of the Pakenham Chamber of Commerce for 20 years, served on the Cardinia Shire Youth Taskforce, was patron of the Berwick Pakenham Historical Society and a member of the PB Ronald Memorial Trust committee.

He gave a large commitment to the scouting movement, serving as a scout and cub leader for 23 years.

Ian was a member of the Pakenham Young Farmers Club and was involved in the Presbyterian Church for many years, serving as Sunday School Superintendent and as an elder of the church. He also help re-establish the Presbyterian Tennis Club.

He played football for Pakenham and Officer – often saying he was “hopeless” at it – and was a passionate and committed supporter of the Collingwood Football Club.

In 1983 Ian received the Pakenham Shire Australia Day Award for services to the community and the newspaper industry.

He is survived by wife Dorothy, children Kerrie, Helen and Paul and grandchildren Tom, Ben, Kate, Simon, Hannah, Will and Oliver.