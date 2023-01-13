The place to be this summer

Lysterfield Park is a great place to spend those long summer days.

Renowned as one of having one of the state’s best lakes to swim in, the park is a favourite for families during the warmer months.

With two large picnic areas equipped with toilets, picnic tables and free BBQs, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a snag or two in bread with family and friends after taking a dip.

The lake has two protected swimming bays with sandy shores, gentle waters and a gradual increase in water depth.

It’s a nice spot for a swim, and you can also go canoeing, kayaking or even try stand-up paddle boarding.

Spanning 82 hectares, the lake is also a place for non-powered boating and sailing. There’s boat trailer parking and a boat launching and rigging zones.

If you are venturing into the water take care – the lake is not patrolled by lifeguards and kids must be supervised at all times.

Even if you aren’t keen for a splash, you’ll find plenty to do at Lysterfield Park.

It’s a great place to see kangaroos and wallabies and you may even spot a koala or an echidna. The park is also home to some amazing birdlife.

If you are keen for some exercise, check out the tracks and trails for walking and mountain biking.

The Lake Circuit Trail, as its name suggests, goes around the lake. It’s a popular trail as it’s pretty much flat, offers scenic views and can be done in 1.5 hours.

If you are feeling a little more adventurous, it’s worth tackling Granite Peak Trail. The 6km trail takes you uphill to Trig Point, where you can enjoy 360 degree views of Melbourne.

If you enjoy views then make sure you hang around until sunset as the lake is a stunning sight when the sun goes down. It’s a great way to wind up a summer’s day.

You’ll find Lysterfield Park on Horswood Road (off Belgrave-Hallam Road).