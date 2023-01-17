Lion Dance in Dandenong Plaza

Dandenong Plaza will be welcoming in the Lunar New Year 2023, Year of the Rabbit with a traditional Lion Dance Performance.

Another great school holiday event for the locals.

On Saturday, 21 January 2023 enjoy the sounds, colour and excitement of live traditional Lion Dancers to welcome in the Lunar New Year. Lions are symbolic of wisdom and power and the purpose of the lion dance is to bring good fortune.

The event is free and will start from 11:30 am on level 2 of the Plaza.

To find out more about free events and activities at Dandenong Plaza visit www.armadadandenongplaza.com.au