Good start for Lengyels

By Sahar Foladi

The family ring of generations which was reported missing has been found.

The ring was lost when Maryann Lengyel took off her engagement ring to wash her hands at Interhealth Medical Clinic’s bathroom in Dingley Village and left it behind.

Since then, the family have been in distraught and even offered $1000 cash for anyone who finds it.

The family were pleased when the ring was returned to returned at the start of the year by a patient at the clinic who accidentally picked it up.

“This ring is very sentimental to our family and has been passed down through the generations. It is irreplaceable,” daughter Malisa Lengyel said.

Ms Lengyel has had the ring for over 25 years and we’re equally pleased it has been returned to its rightful owner.