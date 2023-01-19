Do the right thing

City of Greater Dandenong is listed as one of the municipalities in Fire Danger Period (FDP) along with City of Casey.

While CFA firefighters are preparing for the bushfire season, they’re also urging the community to use common sense and take responsibility to prevent fires.

They’re urging residents to conduct safe private burn-offs ahead of the FDP to reduce fuel loads and to clean up the property.

No burning off is permitted during the FDP without a Permit to Burn, which can be applied for through the Fire Permits Victoria website.

As of 1 September, the fire danger rating system changed and is now nationally consistent across every state and territory.

The system reduces the number of danger levels from six in the previous system, to four; moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic.

Victorians can find out “Can I or Can’t I?” information at www.cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/can or by calling VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.

Fire Danger Period information:

• A written permit is required to burn off grass, undergrowth, weeds or other vegetation during the FDP. This permit may be issued by the Municipal Fire Prevention Officer or the CFA District Office. You can apply for a permit at firepermits.vic.gov.au.

• Lighting a fire in the open without a permit is an offence and can bring a penalty of over $21,800 and/or 12 months imprisonment. Barbeques and fires for cooking and warmth do not require a permit, but must be lit in properly constructed fireplaces (to view complete conditions visit cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/can

• The use of an incinerator, chainsaw/lawn mower, welding/grinding equipment and vehicles that come in contact with vegetation and machinery with an internal combustion/heat engine are permitted provided conditions are followed.

• Farmers can find legal guidelines and practical advice at cfa.vic.gov.au/plan-prepare/farms – this information is important especially for new farmers, bush block owners or hobby farmers.

• A Total Fire Ban declaration means no fires can be lit for the declared district for that day unless there is a specific exemption or special permit issued. This applies irrespective of the Fire Restriction status for a given municipality. Further details at cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/can/