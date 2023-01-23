Six teens arrested over Dandenong pursuit

Police have arrested six South-East teenagers following a pursuit through Dandenong in the early hours of Saturday morning, 21 January.

An allegedly stolen red Audi sedan was first spotted by police on the South Gippsland Highway in Cranbourne about 3.30am.

With assistance from the Air Wing, the car was followed through Dandenong and stop sticks were successfully deployed on Gladstone Road.

The vehicle came to a stop on Gerald Street where six people allegedly fled the scene on foot.

A 13-year-old Noble Park boy, a 14-year-old Keysborough boy, a 15-year-old Pakenham girl, a 15-year-old Pakenham boy, a 16-year-old Pakenham boy and an 18-year-old Berwick man were arrested nearby.

They are assisting police with their enquiries.