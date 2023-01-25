Bowling up a storm

Over 70s veteran cricketers defied time, but couldn’t beat the elements in a washed-out match at Syd Pargeter Reserve.

A tight battle between home side Endeavour Hills-Bayside and Warrandyte was nearing completion until play was abandoned due to storms on Wednesday 24 January.

“There was a huge bolt of lightning and thunder close by. It was not safe to stay on the field,” Endeavour Hills player Rob Wilson said.

Warrandyte was 6/97 after 30 overs, in pursuit of the home team’s 7/127 from 40 overs.

The sport was a fun way for seniors to stay fit and active, Mr Wilson said.

“We don’t play for sheep stations. We all just like to play.

“It’s better than sitting at home watching telly.”

The 10-round Veterans Cricket Victoria competition is held weekly up until March.

Soon after, Endeavour Hills will a team of over 60s for a 32-team national tournament in Echuca.