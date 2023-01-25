Mason’s backpack mission

By Eleanor Wilson

The high cost of living and creeping interest rate hikes mean hundreds of families are already finding themselves strapped for cash ahead of the start of the school year.

While authorities scramble to find ways to assist Victorians, 11-year-old Mason is proving you don’t have to be big to make a real difference.

The Year 5 Rivercrest Christian College student recently coordinated a school fundraiser to provide 70 backpacks filled with school supplies for Community Information and Support Cranbourne’s (CISC) backpack program.

The program is one of CISC’s crisis support services, says organisation executive Leanne Petrides, which attempts to take some of the financial burden off local families with school-aged kids by providing basic school supplies like a backpack, lunchbox and drink bottle.

“This particular program is funded by donations and philanthropy rather than government funding, so it can look different every year depending on where our funding is coming from and how much we are getting,” Ms Petrides said.

“Mason is one of those contributors [and] it makes all the difference, because the hallmark of organisations like us is it’s community helping community.

“The support of our community is what keeps us going, particularly around back to school and Christmas.”

Mason has been assisting with CISC’s support programs since 2019, often helping mum Tiffany gather support and goods for food donations and several programs.

But last month’s donation saw Mason take the reins on the crusade for the first time, organising a school project to encourage his classmates to help out with the program.

“My husband had a medical emergency in August and I just couldn’t, in my own head space, take on the backpacks as well,” Mrs Bassindale said.

“Before I knew it, Mason just said ‘I’m doing it’.

“He contacted everyone, he organised a presentation to present to his teachers to get them on board, he emailed the principal and the backpack supplier,” Mrs Bassindale said.

Putting their contribution to the program on hold wasn’t an option according to Mason, who said he “just knew we needed to give kids fresh backpacks”.

He said knowing he is helping his peers get the same opportunities as he has is what makes it all worth it.

“Getting to deliver the backpacks to CISC is lots of fun and at the end when I go home I feel amazing that I helped so many kids today,” Mason said.

The Cranbourne boy has high hopes for the future of the backpack program, creating a school wide incentive to get more bags on the backs of students in need.

“I’m hoping to get all the [school] houses involved, where they get a point for their house when they drop in a new backpack and the house with the most points wins,” he said.

“I’m hoping that nearly the entire world can help and give what they can.”

To find out more about the services CISC offers, or to donate, head to ciscranbourne.org.au