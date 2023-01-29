Time to give back

By Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong’s Citizen of the Year Joseph De Souza is quite a personality.

With humility and humour, Mr De Souza made the audience laugh as he gave his acceptance speech on the Dandenong Park stage on 26 January.

Mr De Souza has dedicated his life to the community which includes years of service to the Springvale Youth Club (now the Springvale Leisure and Activity Centre), and The Bridge adult disability service.

He is also the co-ordinator of the Justice of the Peace document signing service at the Springvale library.

“Like a lot of people in Dandenong I’m a migrant. I was born in Burma so Burmese by birth, Anglo-Indian by ethnicity and Australian by choice,” Mr De Souza said.

He left his country with his wife, three children and three suitcases.

The fact that Australia welcomed them with open arms gave Mr De Souza motivation to give back to the country.

Mr De Souza said the satisfaction of helping others is how he benefits from his works.

“They come to me nervous and frightened and they go away smiling but I won’t stop yet until my time comes.”

Mr De Souza is loved by everyone and his family were evidently proud of him as he received warm hugs.

A few happy tears were also shed by his daughter.

“Dad has done everything for the community,” his daughter Gaile said.