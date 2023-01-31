Hunt for $2m jewellery robbers

By Sahar Foladi

Violent armed robbers have stolen more than $2 million of loot, leaving a Dandenong jeweller traumatised.

Two men dressed in tradie vests and clothes, entered a jewellery story in Dandenong’s CBD on Thursday 29 December about 6pm.

The men entered the store from the back entrance held the victim on a knife point, gagged, bounded the victim as they robbed the jewellery store.

Detective Sergeant Craig West said the victim was left traumatised with no physical injuries.

“He’s not great. It’s obviously a terrible offence to happen at your workplace.”

The pair then fled the scene with 21 carat jewelleries worth between $2m- $2.5m and cash in the victim’s car.

The offenders drove a distance away before getting in a Toyota Camry which was caught on CCTV footage.

Meanwhile the victim was left tied up in the store.

“His face was masked up and he managed to get out the back and alert some other people who assisted him and contacted the police,” Det Sgt West said.

He also said the incident was very well planned.

“They were quick, they were efficient and they got away without anybody noticing at the time.”

There was no CCTV camera footage from inside the store as it was smashed by the offenders, Det Sgt West said.

Detectives have released computer generated images of two men believed to have been involved in hopes someone will come forward with information.

The first man is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, about 165 centimetres with a skinny build. He was wearing gloves, a green fluoro top, brown work pants, sunglasses and a balaclava or similar.

The second man is described as about 175-180 centimetres, with white and black hair, and is believed aged in his late 50’s. He was wearing gloves, a dark coloured cap, black sunglasses, a blue face mask, orange top and pants.

Both men have been described as being very strong.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident or the offenders to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.