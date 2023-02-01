Plastic ban state-wide

By Sahar Foladi

From 1 February 2023, problematic single-use plastics will be banned from sale or supply in Victoria.

The ban includes plastic straw, cutlery, plates, stirrers and cotton buds.

This law brings local business under fire and they could be spending more to be in line with the new law.

Joy Kinczel owner of Justice Specialty Coffee in Dandenong and Nessy from Nessy’s café said it’s definitely more expensive to change to different plastic in line with the new law.

“I know it’s more expensive but haven’t compared it to my current rate. I would say at least 15 per cent more. A lot of the new ones are quite a bit more in price.”

Nessy said her business will be impacted negatively due to the prices.

“I have to increase my prices at the same time customers don’t like that. I will tell them it’s the new rules, it’s not in my hands and most of them understand what’s happening.”

Nessy and Ms Kinczel both agreed that the new law is very challenging especially working with hot food.

Ms Kinczel said they’ve trailed the bamboo hot cup however it wasn’t solid enough with hot food and after some time it disintegrates.

Nessy said they’ve tried using paper material for take-away but the containers got soggy and doesn’t hold food for a long time.

“Good thing from my suppliers they have different kind of plastic which goes with the law but it’s very expensive,” Nessy said.

Although Ms Kinczel doesn’t agree with the new law, she said they’ve been gradually looking at alternatives anyway.

“When I went to my packaging supplier they said it’s interesting because some types of plastics are allowed and some aren’t. Personally I don’t see 100 per cent the need to ban it outright. I don’t know if it’s one size fits all solution.”

However, Ms Kinczel said with so many different plastics available, when she visited her supplier, she had trouble choosing the right plastic that is allowed.

“I haven’t received any information from the council or government official about this. It’ll be helpful for businesses to get direct correspondence from them, it’s confusing.”

The Victorian government has engaged with National Retail Association (NRA) to assist businesses and organisations understand and prepare for the upcoming ban.

NRA will visit 3000 businesses across Victoria, hold information sessions, develop resources and provide free hotline and mailbox

City of Greater Dandenong has a list of what businesses should do to help them with the ban.

Start running down your existing stock and do not order any more banned items.

Speak to your suppliers about sustainable options they have available.

Help your staff prepare for the ban by telling them about the changes and how to explain them to your customers.

Displaying official signage can help your team explain the ban. Download free factsheets, posters and digital materials – available in multiple languages.