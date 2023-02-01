Trio arrested over $2m jewellery heist

Three men have been arrested by police over an alleged $2-million-plus jewellery heist in Dandenong.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say two armed robbers entered a jewellery store in central Dandenong, assaulted a victim and threatened them at knifepoint about 6pm on Thursday 29 December.

They then fled with jewellery and cash.

Detectives executed search warrants on 1 February, arresting a 66-year-old Doncaster man, a 60-year-old Pakenham man and a 38-year-old Narre Warren man.

They are being questioned this morning.