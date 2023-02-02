Pair charged with jewellery armed robbery

Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged three men as part of an investigation into an armed robbery in Dandenong in late December.

Two of the men, a 66-year-old from Doncaster and a 60-year-old from Pakenham, have each been charged with armed robbery and assault related offences.

The third man, a 38-year-old from Narre Warren, has been charged with trafficking methylamphetamine.

The charges follow the execution of search warrants yesterday as part of the investigation.

During the incident it is alleged two men entered a jewellery store in Dandenong’s CBD, allegedly assaulted and threatened a victim, before jewellery of significant value and cash was stolen on Thursday 29 December about 6pm.

The trio have been held over to appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.