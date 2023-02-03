Trail bike riders targeted

A new operation targeting illegal trail bike riding across Melbourne parks is the first of its kind by Parks Victoria.

Locals can expect to see an increased presence of Parks Victoria authorised patrol officers in urban parks to crack down on illegal trail bike riding on walking and management trails, to raise awareness of the safety risk and damage posed by their behaviour.

Recent years have seen a spike in reports of trail bike riders spotted in Lysterfield Park and Churchill National Park.

The new operation, under the name Operation OXIDE will set up patrols in these areas, along with Bunyip State Park and Kurth Kiln Regional Park, which have had significant impact from increased trail bike activity since the 2019 bushfires.

As well as being a safety risk in popular urban parks, like Lysterfield, illegal trail bike riding causes damage to valuable habitat for native species, causes soil erosion impacting waterways and sensitive vegetation, and can potentially impact Aboriginal heritage and cultural sites in the area.

Manager of Enforcement Operations Chris Mercier said the use of motorbikes in busy urban parks like Lysterfield Park is dangerous and irresponsible.

“We’ve been able to build up a picture of when and where these illegal activities are occurring- we could be out there at any time, evenings and weekends- offenders should expect to be caught.”

Parks Victoria said they will work in partnership with the Conservation Regulator and Victoria Police for safety and compliance on public land. Details of those riding unregistered or unlicensed bikes will be shared with Victoria Police.

The areas are likely to see increased patrols over the coming months, targeting peak riding hours during the longer sunshine hours and on weekends.

However, Parks Victoria recognises that enjoying the Victorian bush from the seat of a motorbike is a unique experience, and have some things to remember when planning to ride on public land:

-Motorbikes must be registered and riders must be licensed. Some eBikes are considered motorbikes under the law – which can be checked on the VicRoads website

-Motorbikes must stay on formed roads or tracks where this activity is permitted. Check details before heading out on your ride.

-Comply with signage.

-Be aware that there are other park users such as four wheel drivers, horse riders and cyclists that may also be using the approved road and track network.

There are no legal ‘single trails’ for motorbike use on public land.

There are penalties for riding off road or in areas where this activity is not permitted.

“Parks Victoria encourages people to get out and enjoy parks, but it is important for the safety and enjoyment of all park visitors and the health of the environment that you stay within the law,” Mr Mercier said.

To report illegal trail bike riding, call Parks Victoria on 13 1963 or Victoria Police.

More information at exploreoutdoors.vic.gov.au/where-to-start/trail-bike-riding-in-state-forests