Armed robber’s path to reform

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Hallam robber who held up a bottle-shop worker at knifepoint in the middle of the day has been spared jail.

Katoa Samuel, 20, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and theft charges at the Victorian County Court.

The masked Samuel stole between $200 and $300 from two cash registers during the 40-second robbery at BWS on Princes Highway in Hallam about noon on 10 November 2021.

He asked the lone attendant for cash before brandishing what was described as a “slim” kitchen knife.

Fifteen minutes later, police spotted Samuel walking on Cornwall Street with three stolen parcels.

In a police interview, he denied committing the robbery despite featuring in CCTV footage.

He told police he found the stolen parcels in an alleyway behind a Coles supermarket and assumed they were being thrown out.

During sentencing on 7 February, Judge Amanda Chambers said the “brazen” robbery in “broad daylight” must be denounced.

She noted the prevalence of armed robberies on sole employees, who were seen as “easy targets”.

The judge noted the New Zealand-born Samuel had no prior convictions. Since his arrest, he remained on good behaviour during more than 13 months on bail.

The robbery occurred while Samuel’s mental health declined during Covid lockdowns and heavy cannabis use, Judge Chambers noted.

But his offending wasn’t found to be linked to mental illness.

Samuel had become increasingly withdrawn, isolating himself in his bedroom and distancing from friends.

In 2022, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and medicated under a community treatment order.

His mental health had since stabilised without signs of relapse.

Judge Chambers noted the sentence would have greater focus on Samuel’s rehabilitation due to his young age.

His rehabilitation prospects were “strong” with renewed interest in family activities, gym and casual work.

Prosecution and defence lawyers agreed that a community corrections order was apt punishment.

Judge Chambers said it was important that the CCO dealt with Samuel’s cannabis abuse, so to minimalise his risk of relapse.

Samuel was sentenced to an 18-month CCO, including 140 hours of community work as well as drug and mental health treatment.