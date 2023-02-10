Police strike on mischief teens

Pakenham police have arrested six teenagers as they attempted to run from a stolen car in Officer.

The teens were first spotted in Piggott Street after a caller to Triple Zero (000) advised a group of youths appeared to be acting suspiciously in the vicinity of a car about 6.45pm.

Attending officers checked the registration of the 2017 Nissan X-Trail and confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

As police approached, the teens ran from the scene in varying directions.

Uniformed members were able to catch up with youths and arrested three males and three females nearby.

All six have been processed by police in relation to the theft of the motor vehicle.

A 13-year-old boy from Ararat, who was also wanted in relation to a number of outstanding matters.

The boy has been charged with three counts of theft of motor vehicle, four counts of burglary, four counts of theft, handling stolen goods, and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

He has been remanded to appear before a children’s court.

A 15-year-old boy from Dandenong has been charged with theft of motor vehicle and handle stolen goods. He has also been remanded to appear before a children’s court.

The third male, a 15-year-old from Springvale South, has been released and is expected to be charged on summons.

The three females aged 13 and 14, from Brighton East, Highett and Bentleigh East, have been cautioned in relation to theft of motor vehicle.

Enquiries have revealed the car was stolen during an aggravated burglary in Glen Iris on 30 January.

Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said this investigation remains ongoing with Victoria Police.