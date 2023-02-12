Green is the colour of the future for an iconic annual event

Inspiring a world where we can sustainably meet our own needs, without denying future generations a healthy society, is the driving force for an upcoming market in Dandenong.

On Sunday 26 February the iconic Dandenong Market’s outdoor terrace will transform into a sustainability haven jam-packed with exciting environmentally friendly activities when the Greater Dandenong Sustainability Festival returns this year.

Greater Dandenong Council recognises that it is our responsibility to take care of our shared environment, with the annual festival creating interactive ways for members of the community to learn more about sustainability, biodiversity, climate change, waste and more.

The festival will be split into zones including the Garden, Kids Eco Zone, Waste Way, Transport Town, Power Place and the Talk Tent.

Within these zones you will find tools and advice to support your family with sustainability tips and tricks towards healthier living, including:

– help accessing the State Government’s $250 Power Saving Bonus, which is money to help you save on your energy bills

– energy saving advice for both renters and homeowners

– free veggie and herb seedlings and advice on how to plant and look after them in places from big backyards to small apartments

– free kombucha from our festival supporters and local business Remedy Drinks

– everything you need to know about the single use plastic ban, reducing food waste and recycling

– inspiring talks from local climate activists who are working to make our city greener.

Children will be able to get crafty with recycled materials, plant their own edible micro-greens and meet their favourite sustainability crusaders Harry Habitat and Lily Litterbug.

For those who need some space away from the festival, 39 Clow Street (next door to the Market) will be open as a quiet space to take a seat and watch environmental films for as long as you need.

Greater Dandenong Council encourages everyone to bring their own reusable drink bottle to the event, as well as any unused second-hand clothes for donation to a clothing collection.

Those who donate clothes to the collection will also receive a free Boomerang Bag in exchange for your donation.

As part of the National Sustainable Living Festival 2023, our local Sustainability Festival will be held at the Dandenong Market on Sunday 26 February, from 10am–3pm.