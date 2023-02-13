‘Limbo’ over for 19,000 refugees

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Elated refugee advocates have praised the Federal Government’s announcement for a permanent visa pathway for 19,000 temporary visa holders.

Many thousands in Melbourne’s South East have been living in “limbo” for a decade while holding either a Temporary Protection Visa (TPV) or Safe Haven Enterprise Visa (SHEV).

Under the new visas, they will be allowed to live, work and study in Australia permanently.

They can access Centrelink and Medicare, travel internationally and sponsor eligible family to become permanent residents in Australia.

The Government says it has delivered on its eagerly-awaited election promise, though refugee bodies say they are hopeful of help for 12,000 temporary visa holders not covered by the announcement.

Dandenong refugee advocate Wicki Wickiramasingham, who had been frustrated by the nine-month wait since the election, was elated.

He’d said TPV holders had been depressed and anxious to reunite with partners, parents and children they’d not seen for 10 or more years.

“I’ve had about 50 calls this morning. The people are very happy, especially for family reunion. That’s the main thing.

“It was a critical situation. It’s good news not only for my community, but for the rest of the community.”

He was hopeful for the 12,000 ineligible visa holders who have had their claims rejected. Many had been appealing the decision “in the courts” for up to five years.

A former refugee Sajjad Askary, of Dandenong, said it was “welcoming news” for him, his brother and community.

A decade ago, Mr Askary and his brother arrived from Afghanistan by boat as Hazara asylum-seekers.

Mr Askary was swiftly granted a permanent humanitarian visa, is studying law and has flourished in his new home.

But his brother, who arrived just two weeks later, has languished depressingly on a temporary visa for the past decade.

He has been subject to limited work rights.

“My brother is very happy, very excited,” Mr Askary said after the announcement.

“A lot of refugees have family, children and partners overseas – they’re quite happy to be able to get them here.”

Mr Askary said they were awaiting further details on how his brother applies for a permanent visa.

The waiting time could be a further year, with up to two years for stricken family members to join them in Australia, he said.

“It will still be a long time especially for families stuck in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.”

Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti said the announcement was the biggest win yet for the ‘Back Your Neighbour’ multi-council campaign on the issue.

As part of the lobbying, Cr Memeti, Cr Rhonda Garad and mayors from Moreland and Kingston “banging on doors” in Canberra ahead of the 2022 election.

“It’s finally happened after so many years, after so many meetings, and after just banging our heads against a brick wall.

“It made you feel helpless.”

Cr Garad said she felt for students on TPVs who could now get a tertiary education after turning 18.

“So many families in Greater Dandenong will now have certainty, and freedom from the fear of being returned.

“They can start to plan their lives and most importantly, young people can study and reach their potential.”

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said all people on TPVs and SHEVs were found to be refugees and were owed Australia’s protection.

“There are thousands of TPV and SHEV holders in the community that have endured ten years of uncertainty due to the policies of the previous Liberal government.” Mr Giles said.

“TPV and SHEV holders work, pay taxes, start businesses, employ Australians and build lives in our communities- often in rural and regional areas. Without permanent visas however, they’ve been unable to get a loan to buy a house, build their businesses or pursue further education.”

“It makes no sense – economically or socially – to keep them in limbo.”

The Government will commit $9.4 million in visa application assistance over the next two years.

Operation Sovereign Borders will still halt “unauthorized boat voyages” to Australia.

Hotham MP and Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the new visas applied only to people entering Australia prior to Operation Sovereign Borders.

“Let me be crystal clear – if you try to enter Australia without a valid visa you will be turned back or returned to your port of origin.

“There is zero-chance of settling in Australia under Operation Sovereign Borders.

“The Australian Defence Force and Australian Border Force are patrolling our waters to intercept and return any boats that try to enter.”