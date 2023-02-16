Teens charged after pursuit

Two teens have been charged after police pursued an allegedly stolen vehicle through Greater Dandenong.

Police say they saw the Volkswagen speeding on Princes Highway, Springvale about 7.40pm.

The police pursuit began in Noble Park, winding through Dandenong and Keysborough.

The pair were arrested on Cheltenham Road, Keysborough.

A 16-year-old boy from Noble Park was charged with car theft, dangerous driving whilst pursued by police, failing to stop upon police direction, reckless conduct endangering life and other traffic offences.

He was remanded to appear at a children’s court in March.

A 16-year-old Clayton South girl was charged with car theft and committing an indictable offence on bail.

She was bailed to appear at a children’s court in April.