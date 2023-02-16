Two arrested in series of buglaries

Eastern Region Crime Squad have arrested two men following a string of commercial burglaries across Melbourne’s eastern and southeastern suburbs.

Detectives will allege the two men were involved in 28 burglaries of commercial venues including RSL’s, licenced entertainment venues, laundromats, milk bars, cigarette stores, and service stations between December 2022 and February 2023.

Cigarettes and commercial safes were most frequently targeted during the burglaries, with jemmy bars and sledgehammers allegedly used to gain entry.

On Monday 13 February, Eastern Region Crime Squad detectives executed search warrants at addresses in Doveton and Dandenong which led to the arrests of two men including

The first was a 36-year-old Doveton man charged with 52 offences in relation to 28 burglaries. Charges include burglary, attempted burglary, theft, and theft of motor vehicle.

The second was a 40-year-old Noble Park man arrested and charged with 65 offences in relation to 22 burglaries. Charges include burglary, aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, possess heroin, possess methylamphetamine, and possess drug of dependence.

Both men are facing a collective 117 charges and have been remanded to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday 17 February.