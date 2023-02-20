Rooting for migrant women

By Sahar Foladi

The launch of Know My Story on Wednesday 22 February celebrates and acknowledges contributions of women in the community.

Organised by Wellsprings for Women, this event will be launched by City of Greater Dandenong Mayor Eden Foster between 10am to 11:30am.

CEO of Wellsprings for Women, Dalal Smiley, said this was a long-awaited project.

“Two years ago, we applied to do a project that documented the impact of migrants and refugees on cultural landscape of Dandenong. Due to the pandemic, it was progressing slowly but picked up a lot of momentum mid-last year.”

The launch displays 10 women from different cultural backgrounds to be featured through the merit of their achievements and impacts on the Australian community.

“Through their work, we wanted to see what and how they’ve carried their work, how that impacted the culture and development of City of Greater Dandenong.

That’s because as a women-only organisation, we’re always aware of important of highlighting and showcasing the migrants women’s work at grassroots level because the majority of the time, their contribution is not recognised or visible,” Ms Smiley said.

This was a challenge for the organisation to face as some of the women selected to be showcased didn’t want to be featured at all.

“It took a lot of convincing to say why it’s important to showcase their work because they’re also too busy working to tell their story.

There’s very few migrant women rewarded for their work- they say the work they do is already rewarding and some even shy away from the spotlight. It’s amazing how women are quiet achievers,” Ms Smiley said.

The opening of the exhibition is only stage one of the project. A short-form documentary and the print publication of the women’s stories, are yet to be completed.

“They all have their unique stories and I think that Wellsprings has got a responsibility to show that even through their vulnerabilities and challenges they’re capable to give to their community and make amazing impact through their talent and skills.

“We try to elevate women so that they’re not just seen from deficit view but their strength is also shining,” Ms Smiley said.