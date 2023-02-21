By Sahar Foladi

Victorian government’s Free TAFE pathway program launched this year means students can complete more than one free course in the same pathway and more people can access the new initiative.

Chisholm Institute welcomes the initiative, known as a “game changer” for TAFE students in the South-East.

CEO of Chisholm Conor Mullan said: “The State government is committed to the development of free TAFE pathway program initiative, which extends and builds upon the free TAFE commitment they made since 2019.

“It allows continuing in free TAFE courses along clear defined pathways. For example, students can study in certificate IV in health assistance and move to diploma of nursing and receive free courses for both.”

According to Chisholm Institute, their free TAFE enquiries are up 70 per cent.

The new initiative allows anyone an opportunity to up-skill in their study or work fields to aim for a better employment.

There are more than 70 courses covered under the initiative such as, early childhood, community services, dental and IT.

However, the health industry has seen an uptake, according to Mr Mullan.

“Health is the biggest one for us because of the structure of health system and how qualifications translate to jobs in those industries.”

Chisholm also offers scholarships under the Caroline Chisholm Education Foundation (CCEF) to students to cover the out of pocket material fee which is not covered under the initiative.

“We want to try hard to make sure finance is not a barrier for entry in studies for students and we want to support them to get a great quality education and a job,” Mr Mullan said.

Chisholm has over 4000 free TAFE students enrolled with over 1500 commenced this year however these numbers may see a boost as it will continue to enrol students throughout the year.

Kendall and Claudia are both continuing students studying early childhood in Chisholm.

With no employment, Kendall is still able to afford her full time studies through the initiative.

“I study full-time and volunteer over the weekend. So the free TAFE program has been great – I don’t have to worry about how I’ll pay for the fee,” Kendall said.

For Claudia, the study fee for the course threw her off but she was relieved to find out it was free of charge.

“It would’ve been unfortunate I wouldn’t have been able to afford my dream job because I love working with children.”

Both of the girls have started their placements and are excited to start their diploma upon completion of their certificate course.

“As a diploma person I won’t need another educator with me it comes with that benefit and it has the bonus of better pay as well,” Claudia said.

Numbers of new enrolments in free TAFE courses across their south-east campuses have swelled.

Frankston is in the lead with over 500 new enrolments and total of over 1800 students. Berwick is second with almost 530 new students with total of just 1050 students.

Dandenong has almost 350 new students with over 680 students overall.