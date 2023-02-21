Start your engines for a charity fund-raiser

By Tanya Faulkner

Car enthusiasts and wannabes alike are being brought together in an upcoming event for charity.

The Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills All Holden Car Show is set to return to Dandenong in March, with an even bigger and better show planned for those showing off their cars, or simply coming to have a look.

Described as a great family day out, Holden enthusiast Cherie Dystelblom said she’s looking forward to bringing her car down and showcasing it at the event.

For Ms. Dystelblom, the event comes with sentimental value for her, having a long-stemmed passion for Holden cars, dating back to when she was a young child.

“What I remember of my father was that he had a Corvette Stingray and was always into cars. Instead of playing with barbie dolls like the other girls, I played with toy cars and helped my dad with his,” she said.

In her teens, she found her passion for Holden cars, purchasing her first V6 Commodore at the age of 18, which is now the car she showcases at events like the Dandenong All Holden Car Show.

Her car, which has won several prizes from a number of car shows, has had lots of work done to it including custom interior, wheels, sound system and airbag suspension, and has Coke can graphics on the tanks in her boot.

“Being around cars is something that just runs through my veins. Both of my parents have now passed, but I feel like they live on through my car.

“My love for cars is a good passion, and when you’re a car person, you just know that feeling when you’re in and around them,” she said.

Ms. Dystelblom said the community can expect a lot of good quality cars, lots of friendly faces of all ages, and great entertainment on offer to make this event more family friendly and suitable for everyone.

All cars entered into the show will also have the opportunity to win one of several trophies in a number of categories.

Trophies will be available for stock as it was delivered from the factory, or for modified vehicles with new wheels, exhaust, paint, interior or added superchargers or turbos.

Ms. Dystelblom said this year’s judging will be the best one yet, as the categories have been split to include a wider range of makes, models and ‘novelty’ awards.

She said the car show committee has made big efforts to include more female trophies as their cars have more feminine touches, and is encouraging females to get involved in the day.

Entertainment will be provided by Wilbur Wile and the Troublemakers with a countdown of hit music from the 80s and 90s, and Rusty from Bumper to Bumper will be conducting interviews throughout the day.

There will also be a variety of food trucks, entertainment and displays from Holden suppliers and sponsors.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills to be distributed into the community for local projects and activities.

Entries are open to those wanting to showcase their vehicle, at $25 for judged vehicles or $15 to show. The event will have a $5 entry fee for those attending.

The show will be held on Sunday 12 March from 10am, with entrants able to park up from 8am.