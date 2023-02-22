Resort workshop goes ahead

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A controversial $10,000-plus weekend “strategic workshop” at a Mornington Peninsula golf resort for Greater Dandenong executives and councillors was set to go ahead as planned.

Mayor Eden Foster had proposed to trim back the heavily-criticised event, included an overnight stay on 24 February, followed by an all-day workshop on 25 February at the Peppers Moonah Links 4-star resort.

The council held a similar event at the venue two years ago, costing $6425.

This year, for the first time, the council hired an external facilitator at the cost of $4500 a day.

A barrage of public rebuke followed, with the “junket” labelled a “terrible waste of ratepayers’ money” and failing the “pub test” during a “cost of living crisis”.

Cr Foster, who was personally against travelling away for the event, said it was too late to cancel the first night’s stay just a week ahead.

“But we’re looking at perhaps alternatives for next year. We’ll look to revisit it at the end of the year.”

Cr Foster said she would still ask to be personally invoiced for the expense of staying at the resort.

“I can see how ratepayers will be concerned with us spending money outside the municipality, given the financial circumstances.”

The mayor recently defended the “reasonable” cost and use of facilitator Marc Stigter.

“Given it’s (chief executive) Jacqui Weatherill’s first strategic workshop and my first as mayor, to have someone come in as a neutral person to be that facilitator is quite positive.”