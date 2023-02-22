Search for registered sex offender

Victoria Police is appealing for public assistance to help locate registered sex offender George Tasios.

The 36-year-old is wanted on warrant for failing to comply with his reporting obligations as well as commit indictable offence while on bail.

Mr Tasios was last seen in Springvale and police believe he may be frequenting known associates in the Springvale, Narre Warren and Dandenong areas.

However despite a significant search, police have been unable to locate him at this time.

Investigators have released an image of Mr Tasios in the hope that someone may have information on his current whereabouts.

He is described as being 190cm tall with a solid build, brown hair, brown eyes, tanned skin and unshaven.

Anyone who sights Mr Tasios is urged to contact triple zero (000) immediately.

Any other information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au