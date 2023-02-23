Progress St petition on hold

By Sahar Foladi

Anxious Dandenong businesses on Progress Street are putting on hold a petition against the removal of the level crossing following a meeting with Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams.

But despite the meeting businesses say they are still not convinced their pleas are being heard.

Managing Director of Pakaflex, Andrew Hamer said: “The only question I have is whether we are fobbed off again.

“Basically I’m giving it a couple of weeks to see what progresses out of the meeting and Gabrielle and LXRP come to address our issues. I’ve agreed to put the petition on hold for two weeks and to go with the Opposition if I have to for the petition.”

A road bridge is proposed by Level Crossing Removal Project (LXRP), which will connect Progress Street and Fowler Road in the busy industrial precinct.

According to the LXRP, the new design creates safer access for businesses to Princes Highway via an upgraded, signalised intersection at South Gippsland Highway.

Access across the rail line at Progress Street would be closed permanently.

Businesses in the area hold safety and health concerns about the design.

The precinct is home to manufacturers such as Vulcan, Pakaflex, Simmonds Lumber Group, JDN Monocrane and also Australia Post.

They stressed in the meeting with Ms Williams that this is an all-or-nothing option.

“So when the crossing is closed and we’re diverted down Fowler Road, there’s no other option. That’s what I was hitting Gabrielle with. What if I’m right and this is a lousy solution what can you do then?

Dead silence,” Mr Hamer said.

However, according to him, Ms Williams seemed genuine and interested in the Dandenong Bypass extension alternative but said: “Words are easy, actions are difficult”.

“I think politically she’s not prepared to put people between Hallam and Dandenong on buses.

“I don’t think she wants to do that. Politically the crossing has to close for her,” Mr Hamer said.

The group hold on to some hope with the Dandenong Bypass extension alternative while LXRP conducts further research on traffic studies after the meeting.

“That was very exciting because basically if we get access directly to Dandenong Bypass that’s a good outcome – I can’t argue with that one.”

According to him, this option can be politically viable for the parties, however, the timeframe to achieve this is drawn out, meaning fear of going down the restricted Fowler Road still looms over their heads.

Ms Williams said,“We’ll continue engaging and working with the local community, including local businesses, to ensure the project delivers the best outcomes for those who travel in the area as this project progresses.”

South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA), which also attended the meeting, did not comment.