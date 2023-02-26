Communities get behind school students

Community backing has been widely appreciated across the South-Eastern suburbs to help Australian families send their children to school.

Officeworks Dandenong South, Cranbourne, Narre Warren and Pakenham would like to thank the local community for their efforts in contributing $34,322 to the total of more than $1.4 million raised for children’s education charity The Smith Family, as part of the 2023 Officeworks Back to School Appeal.

The Smith Family is a children’s education charity that helps young Australians, particularly in Dandenong, experiencing disadvantage to create better futures for themselves through harnessing the power of education.

This year marks the 10 year anniversary of partnership between Officeworks and The Smith Family, with annual fundraising efforts supporting the charity’s Learning for Life sponsorship program, providing educational support for children in need.

The 2023 Appeal, which took place from 27th December to 5th February, will help to sponsor 2,224 students across Australia to help families meet the cost of school essentials like uniforms, books and excursions.

During their 10-year partnership with The Smith Family, Officeworks has raised almost $8 million, which is enough to support the education of more than 12,000 students for an entire year.

The Smith Family CEO Doug Taylor said generous support from Officeworks and the Australian community will go a long way, particularly at this time of year.

“Anyone with children knows how stressful back-to-school time can be, with a long list of items to buy including textbooks, shoes and uniforms. This time is even harder for families experiencing disadvantage, and has been compounded by the cost-of-living crisis,” he said

Mr. Taylor said that is why it’s so important that we can support children, through our Learning for Life program, with everything they need to feel confident in the classroom, so they can focus on their learning and open the door to a brighter future for themselves.

Officeworks Dandenong South Store Business Manager James Bongers said they are proud to be donating $34,322 to The Smith Family, thanks to the support of the Cranbourne, Pakenham, Narre Warren and Dandenong South communities.

Mr. Bongers said they know with the pressures associated with the rising cost of living, many families are relying on this support.

“Each and every customer and team member should take pride in knowing they’ve helped an Aussie student in need with a scholarship that can help break the cycle of disadvantage,” he said.

Officeworks Managing Director Sarah Hunter said they are so thankful to their team and customers who have dug deep during our Back to School Appeal to help raise $1.46 million to give students across the country the support they need to help make bigger things happen at school this year.

“We are incredibly proud to be celebrating a decade of partnership with The Smith Family,” she said.

“Together, we have raised $8 million dollars and supported 12,000 students across the country with scholarships through the Learning for Life program, helping make a positive difference for Australian children who need it most.”

Officeworks aims to help 30,000 students in need as part of its People and Planet Positive 2025 commitments.