Legacy lives in Oyiti Cup

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A three-day Easter basketball tournament is the latest step in a brave father’s campaign for aiding youth mental health in the South East.

The Oyiti Foundation Cup will pit up to 36 young teams in the health-affirming event in Dandenong on 8-10 April.

The event is about young people coming together, says Oyiti Foundation head Nyibil Amum.

It coincides with the second anniversary of the death of Mr Amum’s son Oyiti, a supremely talented basketballer and young leader who tragically took his own life.

“We would like to run the Cup every April to commemorate his legacy and encourage young people to look after themselves.”

Mr Amum, of Cranbourne, is a trained mental health worker. Mental health professionals from headspace and Roses in the Ocean will also be on hand to spread mental wellbeing awareness.

Last year, Mr Amum embarked on an inspiring ‘walk of hope’ from Melbourne to Canberra and Sydney to tackle the tragic scourge of youth suicide in African-Australian and CALD communities.

Along the way, he met with the then Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

And raised $10,000 to launch his foundation as a “voice for the voiceless”.

Now with State Government support, the foundation runs a weekly homework club, basketball training and monthly mental health awareness sessions for more than 20 youths.

There’s plans to expand its reach into online services.

”The demand is getting bigger. We’re reaching out to young people and families, telling them we can help your child with their studies and if they’re struggling.”

The sessions aim to help young people open up, connect with their community and to train in basketball in a supervised setting.

“One area we’ve identified is that parents are busy so young people are playing basketball unsupervised,” Mr Amum says.

“They start travelling by themselves and no one knows if they’re with a good group or a bad group.”

Growing cost-of-living pressures – and the stresses that go with them – are filtering through families to young people, he says.

It’s all about knowing the “early warning signs” of mental health issues, and how to look after your mental wellbeing.

The foundation seeks more volunteers, such as homework tutors for all high school levels

The AAU-certified tournament is supported by Red Roo Basketball and Department of Justice and Community Safety.

It is at Hoops 247, Princes Highway, Dandenong South on April 8-10. Registrations are open for teams in the 14-and-under, 16U, 18U and 21U year age divisions.

Details: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1009350

If you need help, call Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14 or beyond blue on 1300 22 4636.