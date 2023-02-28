Dandenong work deaths rise

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong has recorded five workplace fatalities in 2022 – the equal most in the state, according to WorkSafe data.

This was up from four killed at work in Greater Dandenong the previous year.

The Southern Metropolitan Area, which includes Cardinia, Casey, Greater Dandenong, Frankston, Kingston and Mornington Peninsula, also recorded the most workplace deaths (10) in the state.

The region had the most WorkSafe injury claims totalling 4167, with 1351 in Greater Dandenong alone.

This was up from 3877 claims in Southern Metropolitan Area in 2021.

Across Victoria, there were 61 lives lost at work in 2022 – including 23 from vehicle accidents, 11 from long-term contact with chemicals, and nine from falling from height.

Four died from work-related medical episodes and two in work-related suicides.

More than half of the people killed were aged 55 and over. Males made up more than 90 per cent of the workplace toll.

Truck driver was the most dangerous occupation, with 11 work-related deaths.

In metro Melbourne, the most deadly industry was construction (8), followed by manufacturing (7), transport, postal and warehousing (5) and public administration and safety (5).

The fatality toll was down from 79 in the previous year.

WorkSafe chief executive Colin Radford urged Victorians to think about safety in their workplaces while reflecting on the impacts of deaths and serious injuries.

“Both employers and workers should understand that there is no such thing as unavoidable workplace harm,” Mr Radford said.

“Every single work-related death and injury in 2022 could have been prevented, along with the pain and suffering endured by the families, friends and colleagues of those impacted.”

WorkSafe successfully prosecuted 123 companies and directors for breaches of workplace health and safety laws last year, resulting in court-imposed fines totalling $5.59 million.

High-risk industries would continue to be targeted by WorkSafe inspectors, Mr Radford said.

“WorkSafe has a range of enforcement tools at its disposal for duty holders who fail to provide a safe and healthy workplace, including possible court action with significant potential penalties.”