Five out of five

By Sahar Foladi

Young Aneeq Assen is sharp and fast both academically and on the athletics track.

The under-12 athlete from Waverley Little Athletics won five gold medals across five different competitions at the Southern Metropolitan Regionals in Melbourne.

A student at Gleneagles Secondary College in Endeavour Hills, the Glen Waverley resident said he feels happy and proud of his accomplishment.

“Before competitions, I feel nervous but during an event, I don’t feel anything. Sports make me feel happy and I enjoy it.”

The young athlete does not only participate in athletics but he also plays cricket, hockey, basketball and soccer.

“Right now my favourite is athletics but in the winter I play hockey. I don’t play hockey as seriously as athletics but i feel good since it’s a team sport. I don’t feel much pressure.

“Last year I did cricket and basketball in inter school sports and I made it to the state triple jump and came fourth in school athletics.”

Aneeq said he wants to represent Australia in athletics but outside of sports, he wants to become a speech pathologist.

He’s in the Selected Entry Accelerated Learning (SEAL) program at school and his father, Aslam Assen joked he got his brains from his mother and love for sports from himself.

“Since the time I could walk, I’ve been doing sports. I’ve played hockey, cricket soccer and rugby,” his father says.

As proud parents, Aneeq’s accomplishments didn’t come as a surprise as they knew he had talent and were on the lookout for a coach.

His father said, “He started off when he was of six years. When he was playing under eight I just ’Google coaches near me’ and we found Katie.

“She’s a very committed coach and invested a lot in Aneeq. He’s been improving since the age of nine.”

Katie Sandhu said it’s humbling to be part of Aneeq’s journey as a proud coach.

“It is a rare occurrence, that an athlete will win five gold medals at a Southern Metropolitan Regional (SMR) Carnival. U12 boys is a very competitive age group, with a lot of talent across many events.

“Aneeq is a dedicated athlete who strives for personal best (PB’s). It’s a well-deserved achievement.”

Born and raised in Noble Park, Ms Sandhu started coaching at the age of 16. Her passion for athletics led her to obtain a coaching degree at Victoria University and become a level 3 International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) World Athletics Coach.

Coaching for 12 years, Ms Sandhu started her own athletics team Pendry’s Development Squad, named after her father who sadly passed away when she was 11 years-old.

“Aneeq’s achievement gives him a great chance at state level, but most of all creates a path for him to keep pursuing athletics. He’s a talent in athletics and also on the hockey field,” Ms Sandhu said.

With the hopes of his parents, coach, school and family back home in Sri Lanka, Aneeq will keep chasing his dream of representing Australia in athletics.